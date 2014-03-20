New release: Give Me the Night

This novel has had quite a journey to publication, but here it is at last. Give Me the Night will be available in stores March 23.
Run, Naeva, run!
Leaving her island home and fleeing to Miami to escape a man who has a yen to kill her should have simplified life for Naeva, but she stumbles immediately into a torrid romance with the yummy Dr. Avery Dubois and has to fend off the advances of her slightly sinister boss while dodging the claws of the felines at the agency where she works. Wracked by nightmares and shadowed by her pursuer, she struggles to find a new normal, but when the long-lost cousin who takes her in on her arrival starts putting his demented plan into action, her life begins to careen out of control once more...
6 comments:
Many congratulations, Liane - that cover is fabulous!
Thank you, Chris. About time, huh...
No stopping you now!
Congratulations, Liane! Onwards and upwards!
Blessings always,
Guanaguanare
Thank you, Seagull!
Just yesterday I was saying to myself that I must let you know one of my short stories has been shortlisted for the 2014 Commonwealth Prize...and here you are!
Be safe, be blessed!
What exciting news! Just being shortlisted is a huge honour. Well done, Liane!
Blessings,
Guanaguanare
