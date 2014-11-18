Driving Karina
by Liane Spicer
1) What is the name of your character? Is he/she fictional or historic?
Karina is the main character in my WIP. She is an attorney who has just come out of a brutal divorce. She buys a sports car and goes on vacation but is injured and scarred in a car crash. She has to hire a driver when she goes back to work in the city, and to her dismay finds herself becoming attracted to the gruff, former soldier who is nothing like the smooth Ivy League types she has always been attracted to.
2) When and where is the story set?
The story is set in Fort Lauderdale and a Caribbean island.
3) What should we know about him/her?
Karina is a high achiever from a comfortable background for whom life has been smooth-sailing and success came easily. She is a woman of integrity but is ambitious and more than a little spoiled--until her husband drops his facade and her entire world crashes. She finds out she never really knew the man she thought she loved; that he has been unfaithful throughout their relationship; that he does not wish her well. She can't find reprieve in work because she and her ex co-owned the firm and the staff now has divided loyalties. She feels friendless and betrayed; her secure world has become an alien place where she feels she can't trust anyone.
4) What is the main conflict? What messes up his/her life?
Karina's ex is a nasty piece of work, and he is determined to wrest the company from her. She is forced to rely on her driver more and more as the sand keeps shifting under her feet. There are problems with a client, and she suspects her husband of tampering with her cases. Having to cope with her injury while working through all of the above is extremely challenging for her as she has no patience with weakness, especially her own.
5) What is the personal goal of the character?
After all the subterfuges, betrayals and illusions of the past, she wants to discover what is real and valuable in herself and in her life.
6) Is there a working title for this novel, and can we read more about it?
Driving Karina is the title, and this is about all I'll say about the story at this time!
7) When can we expect the book to be published?
It should be available in stores Spring 2015.
And now, to continue the blog hop, I nominate Jewel Amethyst and Carol Mitchell.
Since I HATE to drive, having a ex-military man driving me around would be my idea of the best of both worlds! Aren't you going to tell us which Caribbean island you are talking about?
Sunny, I'm not telling which island yet. :) I'd love to have an ex-military man drive me around too, although I don't hate driving. I do hate all the traffic and the time-waste of it, though. I'd much rather spend those hours dreaming up stories.
