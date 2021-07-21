New release? After 13 years, 2 publishers and 1 agent...

|The Novel
My debut romance novel, Café au Lait, has been around for a while! In 2006, I found a literary agent; in 2007 she sold the book to Dorchester Publishing who, when it was going out of business in 2013, sold the contract to Montlake Romance. The novel became a bestseller in the UK Kindle store, making the top 100 in overall rankings in 2014 as well as going to #1 in sub-categories several times.
Fast forward to 2021. I requested a reversion of rights from Montlake (second time asking) and received it last June. The rights! Are mine! OMG, that feels so good. Which brings me to the real news...
After an editorial overhaul and some sweating over finding a cover I can get behind, Café au Lait is back in stores! 🌟 It's available in paperback on Amazon, e-book at all the main e-tailers, and as a trilogy of novellas: A Heated Encounter, A Flaming Attraction, and A Greater Love. The novellas are also available wherever e-books are sold.
Welcome back, my firstborn. May the adventures never stop.
No comments:
Post a Comment