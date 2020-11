Blue, blue, my world is blue

In, Londoner Shari Zamore's world is imploding, so the pretty teacher runs away to Trinidad in search of rest--and maybe a little no-strings romance. What she finds there is a sexy man determined to make her face all of the things she desperately wants to forget. Her plan is to love him and leave him, but Michael will use every tool in his sensual arsenal, every moment of each heated tropical night to convince Shari that her place is on the island...and that his heart belongs to her.