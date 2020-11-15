Spider plants have amazing flowers!

I've had spider plants for years, and I'm aware that they send out tiny white flowers that become the spider babies for which this plant is famous. But I never realized just how beautiful these tiny white flowers were until recently when I hung two spider plants at eye level. The blooms are just half to three-quarters of an inch wide, but they are utterly breathtaking.
|Pristine white petals and yellow stamens - exquisite!
|Here's my hand for scale - and no, I don't have a gigantic hand!
|Closeup of spider plant bloom courtesy my trusty iPhone! So lovely!
|See the buds in this pic? More blooms and more baby spiders to come!
|Delicate, airy fairy flowers of the spider plant
|This is one of the spider plants currently beautifying my porch
Here's all the proof you need, thanks to the magic of an iPhone camera! I've always loved spider plants for their beautiful and graceful foliage and the babies they grow on their own shoots, but now I have a whole new appreciation of their tiny white flowers as well!
Interestingly, spider plants are not as easy to grow as I thought: I've tried several indoors and both died after a few months. I did not overwater and I did not let them dry out; one was right next to a window where it got lots of light - but they died all the same. (One was a pure green, and the other was the white-striped as in the photo above, so it's not a peculiarity of a single variety.) The one on my balcony survived and I recently bought a second; it's these two that I hung in the porch--and they're flourishing thus far!
Keep growing, greenies!
Follow The Gardening Writer on Instagram
for more plant pics!
No comments:
Post a comment